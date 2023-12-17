Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Pekat Group Berhad (KLSE:PEKAT)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Pekat Group Berhad (KLSE:PEKAT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Pekat Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM17m ÷ (RM177m - RM40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Pekat Group Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.3% generated by the Construction industry.

In the above chart we have measured Pekat Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pekat Group Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Pekat Group Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Pekat Group Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 33% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Pekat Group Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 23% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On Pekat Group Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Pekat Group Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, total returns to shareholders over the last year have been flat, which could indicate these growth trends potentially aren't accounted for yet by investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

