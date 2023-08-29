Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Pasukhas Group Berhad (KLSE:PASUKGB)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Pasukhas Group Berhad (KLSE:PASUKGB) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Pasukhas Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = RM2.7m ÷ (RM205m - RM32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Pasukhas Group Berhad has an ROCE of 1.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 6.3%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Pasukhas Group Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Pasukhas Group Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 2.3% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Pasukhas Group Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 16% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On Pasukhas Group Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Pasukhas Group Berhad. But since the stock has dived 97% in the last five years, there could be other drivers that are influencing the business' outlook. Regardless, reinvestment can pay off in the long run, so we think astute investors may want to look further into this stock.

Pasukhas Group Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are potentially serious...

