Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Codan (ASX:CDA)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Codan (ASX:CDA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Codan is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = AU$92m ÷ (AU$693m - AU$138m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Codan has an ROCE of 17%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 16% generated by the Electronic industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Codan compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Codan.

What Can We Tell From Codan's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Codan doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 17% from 28% five years ago. However it looks like Codan might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Codan's ROCE

In summary, Codan is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 195% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

