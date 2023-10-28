Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Wong Fong Industries (Catalist:1A1)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Wong Fong Industries (Catalist:1A1) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Wong Fong Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = S$5.1m ÷ (S$86m - S$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Wong Fong Industries has an ROCE of 7.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 6.1% average generated by the Machinery industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Wong Fong Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Wong Fong Industries has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Wong Fong Industries, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 10% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Wong Fong Industries in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 6.0% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Wong Fong Industries (including 2 which don't sit too well with us) .

