Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Sunview Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNVIEW)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Sunview Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNVIEW) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sunview Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM21m ÷ (RM322m - RM177m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Sunview Group Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Electrical industry.

View our latest analysis for Sunview Group Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured Sunview Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Sunview Group Berhad .

The Trend Of ROCE

We weren't thrilled with the trend because Sunview Group Berhad's ROCE has reduced by 66% over the last four years, while the business employed 2,167% more capital. That being said, Sunview Group Berhad raised some capital prior to their latest results being released, so that could partly explain the increase in capital employed. It's unlikely that all of the funds raised have been put to work yet, so as a consequence Sunview Group Berhad might not have received a full period of earnings contribution from it. Additionally, we found that Sunview Group Berhad's most recent EBIT figure is around the same as the prior year, so we'd attribute the drop in ROCE mostly to the capital raise.

On a side note, Sunview Group Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 55% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Either way, they're still at a pretty high level, so we'd like to see them fall further if possible.

Story continues

Our Take On Sunview Group Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Sunview Group Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 13% in the last year. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Sunview Group Berhad we've found 5 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.