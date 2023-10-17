Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Boustead Singapore (SGX:F9D)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Boustead Singapore (SGX:F9D), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Boustead Singapore is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = S$48m ÷ (S$1.1b - S$458m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Boustead Singapore has an ROCE of 7.0%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 3.7% generated by the Construction industry, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Boustead Singapore compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Boustead Singapore.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Boustead Singapore Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Boustead Singapore, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 10% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 40%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

The Bottom Line On Boustead Singapore's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Boustead Singapore have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 37% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Boustead Singapore does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Boustead Singapore that you might be interested in.

