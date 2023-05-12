Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Reclaims Global (Catalist:NEX)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Reclaims Global (Catalist:NEX) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Reclaims Global:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = S$2.5m ÷ (S$36m - S$5.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

So, Reclaims Global has an ROCE of 8.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Commercial Services industry average of 6.4%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Reclaims Global's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Reclaims Global's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

In Conclusion...

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Reclaims Global have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last year have experienced a 29% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Reclaims Global (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

