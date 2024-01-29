Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Wagners Holding (ASX:WGN)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Wagners Holding (ASX:WGN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Wagners Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = AU$16m ÷ (AU$451m - AU$111m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Wagners Holding has an ROCE of 4.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 5.6% average generated by the Basic Materials industry.

In the above chart we have measured Wagners Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Wagners Holding here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Wagners Holding doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.7% from 31% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Wagners Holding is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 65% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Wagners Holding does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

