Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For PLS Plantations Berhad (KLSE:PLS)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating PLS Plantations Berhad (KLSE:PLS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for PLS Plantations Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = RM15m ÷ (RM563m - RM66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, PLS Plantations Berhad has an ROCE of 3.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 8.5%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for PLS Plantations Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how PLS Plantations Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of PLS Plantations Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 4.7% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Key Takeaway

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for PLS Plantations Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 12% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

PLS Plantations Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for PLS Plantations Berhad that you might be interested in.

