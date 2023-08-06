Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Inta Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:INTA)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Inta Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:INTA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Inta Bina Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM18m ÷ (RM396m - RM231m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Inta Bina Group Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Construction industry average of 5.1% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Inta Bina Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Inta Bina Group Berhad.

What Can We Tell From Inta Bina Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Inta Bina Group Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Another thing to note, Inta Bina Group Berhad has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 58%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Inta Bina Group Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 18% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

