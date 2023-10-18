Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding (SGX:BWM)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding (SGX:BWM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = CN¥971m ÷ (CN¥22b - CN¥5.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding has an ROCE of 6.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Renewable Energy industry average of 7.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.2% from 8.2% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 49% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

