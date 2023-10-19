Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Baby Bunting Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = AU$24m ÷ (AU$344m - AU$92m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Baby Bunting Group has an ROCE of 9.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 19%.

View our latest analysis for Baby Bunting Group

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Baby Bunting Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Baby Bunting Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 9.5%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Baby Bunting Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Baby Bunting Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Baby Bunting Group that you might be interested in.

