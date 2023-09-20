Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For WASGAU Produktions & Handels (FRA:MSH)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think WASGAU Produktions & Handels (FRA:MSH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on WASGAU Produktions & Handels is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = €11m ÷ (€342m - €70m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, WASGAU Produktions & Handels has an ROCE of 4.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 11%.

Check out our latest analysis for WASGAU Produktions & Handels

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for WASGAU Produktions & Handels' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating WASGAU Produktions & Handels' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From WASGAU Produktions & Handels' ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at WASGAU Produktions & Handels, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 5.6% over the last five years. However it looks like WASGAU Produktions & Handels might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by WASGAU Produktions & Handels' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 16% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to continue researching WASGAU Produktions & Handels, you might be interested to know about the 4 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.