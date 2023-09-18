Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KHJB)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KHJB), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = RM3.2m ÷ (RM104m - RM17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad has an ROCE of 3.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 15%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 48% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 17% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 3.3% in the last three years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

If you'd like to know more about Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them is concerning.

