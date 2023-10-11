Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Yenher Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YENHER)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Yenher Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YENHER) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Yenher Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM28m ÷ (RM242m - RM18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Yenher Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.8% generated by the Food industry.

In the above chart we have measured Yenher Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Yenher Holdings Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Yenher Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Yenher Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 28%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Yenher Holdings Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 7.6% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Yenher Holdings Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 22% over the last year. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Yenher Holdings Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

