Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Ornapaper Berhad (KLSE:ORNA)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Ornapaper Berhad (KLSE:ORNA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Ornapaper Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = RM6.1m ÷ (RM312m - RM93m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Ornapaper Berhad has an ROCE of 2.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Packaging industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Ornapaper Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Ornapaper Berhad's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Ornapaper Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 2.8%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Ornapaper Berhad's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Ornapaper Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 25% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Ornapaper Berhad we've found 4 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

