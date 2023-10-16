Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Croda International (LON:CRDA)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Croda International (LON:CRDA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Croda International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = UK£325m ÷ (UK£3.5b - UK£336m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Croda International has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Chemicals industry.

In the above chart we have measured Croda International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Croda International.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Croda International doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 22%, but since then they've fallen to 10%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Croda International's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Croda International that we think you should be aware of.

