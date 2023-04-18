Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Tashin Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TASHIN)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Tashin Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TASHIN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Tashin Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = RM20m ÷ (RM378m - RM90m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Tashin Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Metals and Mining industry average of 7.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tashin Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Tashin Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Tashin Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Tashin Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 14%, but since then they've fallen to 6.9%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Tashin Holdings Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 24% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Tashin Holdings Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Tashin Holdings Berhad. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 183% return over the last three years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

