Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Griffin Mining (LON:GFM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Griffin Mining, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = US$19m ÷ (US$303m - US$35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Griffin Mining has an ROCE of 7.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Griffin Mining compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Griffin Mining.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Griffin Mining's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 29% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Griffin Mining in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations.

Griffin Mining does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

