Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Zhongxin Fruit and Juice (Catalist:5EG)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Zhongxin Fruit and Juice (Catalist:5EG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Zhongxin Fruit and Juice:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = CN¥7.5m ÷ (CN¥233m - CN¥98m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Zhongxin Fruit and Juice has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Zhongxin Fruit and Juice has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Zhongxin Fruit and Juice doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 11% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a side note, Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's current liabilities are still rather high at 42% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Zhongxin Fruit and Juice have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Yet despite these poor fundamentals, the stock has gained a huge 250% over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Zhongxin Fruit and Juice (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

