Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Spring Art Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SPRING)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Spring Art Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SPRING), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Spring Art Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = RM6.5m ÷ (RM114m - RM9.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Spring Art Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Spring Art Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Spring Art Holdings Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Spring Art Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Spring Art Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 22%, but since then they've fallen to 6.3%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Spring Art Holdings Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 41% over the last three years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Spring Art Holdings Berhad we've found 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Spring Art Holdings Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

