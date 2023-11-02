Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Forterra (LON:FORT)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Forterra (LON:FORT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Forterra:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = UK£48m ÷ (UK£436m - UK£126m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Forterra has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Basic Materials industry.

In the above chart we have measured Forterra's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Forterra Tell Us?

In terms of Forterra's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 31% over the last five years. However it looks like Forterra might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Forterra is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 30% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Forterra (at least 2 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

