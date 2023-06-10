Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Bertrandt (ETR:BDT)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Bertrandt, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = €39m ÷ (€917m - €173m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Bertrandt has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 7.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Bertrandt's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bertrandt here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Bertrandt, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 9.9%, but since then they've fallen to 5.2%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Bertrandt's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Bertrandt is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 40% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

