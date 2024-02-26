Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Trex Company (NYSE:TREX)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Looking at Trex Company (NYSE:TREX), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Trex Company, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = US$278m ÷ (US$997m - US$182m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Trex Company has an ROCE of 34%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Building industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Trex Company compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Trex Company .

What Can We Tell From Trex Company's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Trex Company doesn't inspire confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 47%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

In Conclusion...

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Trex Company have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Since the stock has skyrocketed 148% over the last five years, it looks like investors have high expectations of the stock. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

