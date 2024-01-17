Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Walt Disney, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = US$9.3b ÷ (US$206b - US$31b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Walt Disney has an ROCE of 5.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 9.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Walt Disney compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Walt Disney here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Walt Disney's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.3% from 18% five years ago. However it looks like Walt Disney might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Walt Disney is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 15% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Walt Disney and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

