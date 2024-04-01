Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Intel:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00019 = US$31m ÷ (US$192b - US$28b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Intel has an ROCE of 0.02%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 9.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Intel compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Intel .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Intel doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 21%, but since then they've fallen to 0.02%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

What We Can Learn From Intel's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Intel have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. And, the stock has remained flat over the last five years, so investors don't seem too impressed either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Intel does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Intel that you might be interested in.

