Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for OneSpaWorld Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = US$56m ÷ (US$715m - US$81m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, OneSpaWorld Holdings has an ROCE of 8.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Consumer Services industry average of 7.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for OneSpaWorld Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for OneSpaWorld Holdings .

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of OneSpaWorld Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 21%, but since then they've fallen to 8.9%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From OneSpaWorld Holdings' ROCE

While returns have fallen for OneSpaWorld Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 14% over the last three years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Like most companies, OneSpaWorld Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

