If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier (ETR:ECK) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = €4.5m ÷ (€170m - €26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier has an ROCE of 3.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Multiline Retail industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.1% from 7.3% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, total returns to shareholders over the last five years have been flat, which could indicate these growth trends potentially aren't accounted for yet by investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier (including 2 which make us uncomfortable) .

