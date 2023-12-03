Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Estée Lauder Companies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$23b - US$5.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Estée Lauder Companies has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Personal Products industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Estée Lauder Companies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Estée Lauder Companies here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Estée Lauder Companies doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 26%, but since then they've fallen to 7.2%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

In Conclusion...

We're a bit apprehensive about Estée Lauder Companies because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 1.1% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Estée Lauder Companies does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

