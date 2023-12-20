Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Baidu, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = CN¥22b ÷ (CN¥411b - CN¥82b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Baidu has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 9.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Baidu compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Baidu.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Baidu's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.7% over the last five years. However it looks like Baidu might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Baidu's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Baidu is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 30% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Baidu has the makings of a multi-bagger.

