Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Walt Disney:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$7.7b ÷ (US$204b - US$28b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Walt Disney has an ROCE of 4.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 11%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Walt Disney's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Walt Disney.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Walt Disney doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. However it looks like Walt Disney might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Walt Disney's ROCE

In summary, Walt Disney is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 29% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

