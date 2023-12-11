Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Looking at Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Copart, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$7.3b - US$624m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Therefore, Copart has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Copart's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Copart, we didn't gain much confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 30%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Copart's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Copart is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 302% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Copart that you might find interesting.

