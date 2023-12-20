Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Nabaltec (ETR:NTG)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Nabaltec (ETR:NTG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Nabaltec is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = €19m ÷ (€284m - €21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Nabaltec has an ROCE of 7.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Chemicals industry average of 9.0%.

XTRA:NTG Return on Capital Employed December 20th 2023

In the above chart we have measured Nabaltec's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Nabaltec here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Nabaltec, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 9.7%, but since then they've fallen to 7.3%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Nabaltec is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 22% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

