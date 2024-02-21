Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Wetouch Technology, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$13m ÷ (US$119m - US$7.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Wetouch Technology has an ROCE of 12%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Wetouch Technology.

The Trend Of ROCE

We weren't thrilled with the trend because Wetouch Technology's ROCE has reduced by 79% over the last four years, while the business employed 285% more capital. However, some of the increase in capital employed could be attributed to the recent capital raising that's been completed prior to their latest reporting period, so keep that in mind when looking at the ROCE decrease. It's unlikely that all of the funds raised have been put to work yet, so as a consequence Wetouch Technology might not have received a full period of earnings contribution from it. Additionally, we found that Wetouch Technology's most recent EBIT figure is around the same as the prior year, so we'd attribute the drop in ROCE mostly to the capital raise.

On a side note, Wetouch Technology has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 6.1% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Wetouch Technology's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Wetouch Technology's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. It seems that investors have little hope of these trends getting any better and that may have partly contributed to the stock collapsing 92% in the last three years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Wetouch Technology (of which 3 make us uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

