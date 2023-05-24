Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Portmeirion Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = UK£8.4m ÷ (UK£105m - UK£27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Portmeirion Group has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Portmeirion Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Portmeirion Group.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Portmeirion Group, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 17% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Portmeirion Group's ROCE

In summary, Portmeirion Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 62% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Portmeirion Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Portmeirion Group that you might be interested in.

