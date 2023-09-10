Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Baidu is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = CN¥21b ÷ (CN¥406b - CN¥81b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Baidu has an ROCE of 6.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.0% average generated by the Interactive Media and Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Baidu compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Baidu here for free.

So How Is Baidu's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Baidu, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.4% from 11% five years ago. However it looks like Baidu might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Baidu's ROCE

In summary, Baidu is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 38% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Baidu has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Baidu that we think you should be aware of.

