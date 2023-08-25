Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Looking at Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Meta Platforms is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$35b ÷ (US$207b - US$30b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Meta Platforms has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 7.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Meta Platforms' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Meta Platforms.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Meta Platforms' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 28% where it was five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Meta Platforms' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Meta Platforms is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 61% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Meta Platforms you'll probably want to know about.

