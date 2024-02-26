Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Computer Modelling Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = CA$33m ÷ (CA$150m - CA$46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Computer Modelling Group has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

See our latest analysis for Computer Modelling Group

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Computer Modelling Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Computer Modelling Group .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Computer Modelling Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 55%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Computer Modelling Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 107% to shareholders in the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Computer Modelling Group that we think you should be aware of.

Computer Modelling Group is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.