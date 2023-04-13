Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Cadre Holdings (NYSE:CDRE)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Cadre Holdings (NYSE:CDRE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Cadre Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = US$26m ÷ (US$392m - US$79m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Cadre Holdings has an ROCE of 8.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cadre Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Cadre Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.4% from 12% three years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Cadre Holdings' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Cadre Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last year has been flat. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Cadre Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Like most companies, Cadre Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

