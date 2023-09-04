Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sally Beauty Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$342m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$566m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Sally Beauty Holdings has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 13% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Sally Beauty Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Sally Beauty Holdings.

What Can We Tell From Sally Beauty Holdings' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Sally Beauty Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 16% from 31% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Sally Beauty Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 35% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Sally Beauty Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Sally Beauty Holdings you'll probably want to know about.

