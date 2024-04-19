Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for F5:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$611m ÷ (US$5.3b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, F5 has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.0% generated by the Communications industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for F5 compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for F5 .

What Can We Tell From F5's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at F5, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 34%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. However it looks like F5 might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From F5's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that F5 is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 11% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

While F5 doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation for FFIV on our platform.

