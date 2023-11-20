Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for AirBoss of America:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = US$9.8m ÷ (US$401m - US$81m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, AirBoss of America has an ROCE of 3.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 9.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AirBoss of America compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AirBoss of America here for free.

So How Is AirBoss of America's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at AirBoss of America doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.1% from 8.7% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Key Takeaway

We're a bit apprehensive about AirBoss of America because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 41% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for AirBoss of America (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

While AirBoss of America may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

