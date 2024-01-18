Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Infomina Berhad (KLSE:INFOM)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Infomina Berhad (KLSE:INFOM), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Infomina Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.42 = RM56m ÷ (RM275m - RM141m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

Thus, Infomina Berhad has an ROCE of 42%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 21% earned by companies in a similar industry.

See our latest analysis for Infomina Berhad

KLSE:INFOM Return on Capital Employed January 18th 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Infomina Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Infomina Berhad.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Infomina Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 54%, but they have dropped over the last four years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Story continues

On a side note, Infomina Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 51% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Either way, they're still at a pretty high level, so we'd like to see them fall further if possible.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Infomina Berhad. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 4.1% gain to shareholders who've held over the last year. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Infomina Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.