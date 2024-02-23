Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For A-Rank Berhad (KLSE:ARANK)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at A-Rank Berhad (KLSE:ARANK) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on A-Rank Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = RM14m ÷ (RM332m - RM113m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Therefore, A-Rank Berhad has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Metals and Mining industry average of 6.0%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at A-Rank Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

The Bottom Line

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for A-Rank Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 24% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for A-Rank Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

