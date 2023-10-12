Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Kip McGrath Education Centres (ASX:KME)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Kip McGrath Education Centres (ASX:KME), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kip McGrath Education Centres:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = AU$2.6m ÷ (AU$37m - AU$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Kip McGrath Education Centres has an ROCE of 9.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Consumer Services industry average of 7.2%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Kip McGrath Education Centres has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Kip McGrath Education Centres' ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Kip McGrath Education Centres, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.9% from 25% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Kip McGrath Education Centres' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Kip McGrath Education Centres' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 17% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

