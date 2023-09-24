The Returns On Capital At SLP Resources Berhad (KLSE:SLP) Don't Inspire Confidence

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after we looked into SLP Resources Berhad (KLSE:SLP), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on SLP Resources Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM21m ÷ (RM225m - RM19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, SLP Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Packaging industry.

See our latest analysis for SLP Resources Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured SLP Resources Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SLP Resources Berhad.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at SLP Resources Berhad. To be more specific, the ROCE was 13% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect SLP Resources Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

Story continues

Our Take On SLP Resources Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that SLP Resources Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 0.2% in the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about SLP Resources Berhad, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

While SLP Resources Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.