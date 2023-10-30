Returns On Capital At South Ocean Holdings (JSE:SOH) Have Hit The Brakes

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think South Ocean Holdings (JSE:SOH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on South Ocean Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = R58m ÷ (R1.2b - R464m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, South Ocean Holdings has an ROCE of 7.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electrical industry average of 29%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for South Ocean Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating South Ocean Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of South Ocean Holdings' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 7.7% and the business has deployed 37% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

In conclusion, South Ocean Holdings has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 200% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

South Ocean Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for South Ocean Holdings that you might be interested in.

