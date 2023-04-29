Returns On Capital At SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) Have Hit The Brakes

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SS&C Technologies Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$16b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, SS&C Technologies Holdings has an ROCE of 8.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

See our latest analysis for SS&C Technologies Holdings

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SS&C Technologies Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SS&C Technologies Holdings.

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for SS&C Technologies Holdings in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.0% and the business has deployed 177% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In conclusion, SS&C Technologies Holdings has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 27% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

If you want to continue researching SS&C Technologies Holdings, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While SS&C Technologies Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here