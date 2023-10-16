Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Alexanderwerk (FRA:ALXA)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Alexanderwerk (FRA:ALXA) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Alexanderwerk, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.41 = €11m ÷ (€41m - €13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Alexanderwerk has an ROCE of 41%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Alexanderwerk's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Alexanderwerk.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Alexanderwerk Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Alexanderwerk. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 41%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 101%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Alexanderwerk has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 97% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Alexanderwerk can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

