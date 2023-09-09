Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Axcelis Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$224m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$248m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Axcelis Technologies has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

View our latest analysis for Axcelis Technologies

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Axcelis Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Axcelis Technologies.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Axcelis Technologies. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 26%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 98%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Axcelis Technologies thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Axcelis Technologies has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Axcelis Technologies can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Story continues

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Axcelis Technologies that we think you should be aware of.

Axcelis Technologies is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.